Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol starrer I Love NY set for July 3 release

Kangana Ranaut and Sunny Deol starrer I Love NY is a musical romantic comedy. (Bollywood Hungama)

Kangana Ranaut, who has just scripted a huge success with Tanu Weds Manu Returns (box office collections have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market) is all set for I Love NY release with Sunny Deol on July 3, 2015.

Kangana Ranaut, now the reigning actress of Hindi film industry will be starring opposite the ‘action hero of India’, Sunny Deol.

Produced by T-Series and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, I Love NY is a musical romantic comedy that will see this new unusual ‘jodi’ for the first time together.

The stylish and suave Kangana Ranaut along with the action hero Sunny Deol will be seen in this unique romantic comedy. Reportedly ‘innocence’ is the hallmark of the I Love NY.