Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel issued summons by Mumbai court in case filed by Aditya Pancholi

Kangana Ranaut and her relation with controversies have become a never-ending topic. The actress has landed in a new controversy when a Mumbai Court on Tuesday summoned a notice to her and sister Rangoli Chandel in connection to a criminal defamation case which was filed by Actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017. The court has fixed July 26 as the next hearing day in this matter.

Earlier, Aditya Pancholi claimed that the actress whom he knew in the past had been defaming his Image over the years. Kangan spoke about Aditya Pancholi in September 2017 in an allegedly derogatory manner in a News Television interview, reacting to which the actor, Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab went on to file a complaint against Kangana at Andheri’s magistrate court. On the other Hand, Kangana’s sister Rangoli had also mentioned about the actor in her tweets supporting her sister’s claim.

Kangana Ranaut in the interview with the news channel alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with the actor in her early days in Bollywood and also that Pancholi’s wife Zarina Wahab refused to help when was told about it.

Aditya Pancholi after filing the complaint against the Ranaut sisters told PTI that Kangna and Rangoli dragged his wife, son, and daughter into the matter which was not a good thing and added that he is concerned about his family.

He further said that he cannot live with the tag of being a women-beater and an abuser that Kangana gave him and that he just cannot sit back and take all the blame and let the Ranaut sisters spoil his Image. The actor had sought an unconditional apology from the two.

Notably, Kangana and her sister, have been in limelight for quite a long time. The actress earlier went into widespread controversy with Hrithik Roshan. Her sister Rangoli had also been tweeting about the Roshan family since then.