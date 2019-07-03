Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao’s Judgmental Hai Kya trailer released with tweaked title, watch

The film’s title was changed from ‘Mental Hai Kya’ to ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’.

Judgmental Hai Kya Trailer: After CBFC asking makers of the movie to change the title from ‘Mental Hai Kya’, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer movie released with new title ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’. The movie, which is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’, has gained a lot of attention already. It is based on a quirky murder mystery. The trailer of Judgmental Hai Kya is approximately two and a half minutes long and gives a glimpse of the film for being the quirkiest murder mystery ever. The ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’ trailer is full of all aspects of drama and includes comedy, romance, and mystery and manages to give viewers a tinch of every aspect of the film’s plot and leaves you wondering in awe.

The trailer is made very wisely to attract the audience as it leaves the viewers confused and pondering over the mystery. It revolves around Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao who are suspects in a murder case. Initially, Kangana’s character can be seen crushing, spying and drooling over Rajkummar’s character but then suddenly the dynamics are flipped and the two start blaming the other for murder in order to save themselves.

The movie got CBFC’s nod to release on July 26th after various obstacles and delays. CBFC also asked to make minor cuts in the movie as well as to remove the word mental from the entire film, including the title to which the makers agreed. The film’s title was changed from ‘Mental Hai Kya’ to ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’, in an obligation to CBFC’s demand. The film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Also read: Salman Khan and a monkey’s message on environment and water conservation!

Earlier, the film got a lot of buzz for its release date and it was clashing with Hrithik Roshan’s movie Super 30 and the two Hrithik and Kangana have been in media headlines for different allegations on each other.

Earlier, the Indian Psychiatric Society in a complaint filed to Mr. Prasoon Joshi, the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), sought an explanation and a justification of the film’s poster and its choice to represent mental health. The film received its U/A certificate, there were very few changes and was ordered to make minor changes.