Kangana Ranaut pairs Rs 600 saree with Dior bag, says ‘style is not a slave to international brands’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to post a video of herself wearing a powder blue saree with black borders and tassels. She claimed that she had bought the saree from Kolkata for just Rs 600. She also appeared to be carrying the Lady Dior bag that retails at about Rs 3.5 lakh in India.

“This sari I bought from Kolkata for Rs 600 rupees… style is not a slave to international brands. Be an ultra-nationalist, promote your own… every action of yours must benefit this nation… You buy local it feeds many families… Vocal for local… Jai Hindi,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor was in Himachal Pradesh to meet Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday.

Kangana Ranaut dropped a series of pictures from the meeting with the CM Jai Ram Thakur. In one of the images, she was seen in a discussion with Jai Ram Thakur and others at CM’s home. “Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Jairamthakur ji met at his home… his Simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring,” she captioned the picture. In the second image, the Dhaakad was seen enjoying breakfast and having fun chat at a round table with the Himachal Pradesh CM and others.

“Mom specially made Himachali bhalles and babrus as breakfast for our Chief Minister, which he ate and really loved,” the caption reads. In the next photo features 35-year-old actor, CM Jai Ram Thakur and a Member of Himachal’s Legislative Assembly Govind Singh Thakur. She mentioned Govind Singh Thakur in the caption.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. She also has Tejas, where she will be seen as an Air Force pilot. Kangana was last seen in her first action flick Dhaakad, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Later it found some popularity after its digital debut on Zee5.