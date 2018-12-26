Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: Critics will have to shut their mouths after this film

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25, 2019. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing for the release of her forthcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, says that people who criticise her at the drop of a hat will have to shut their mouths after watching the film.

Kangana was interacting with the media on the sidelines of her fashion designer friend Neeta Lulla’s Christmas celebration party along with Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai on Tuesday. Talking about her critics, Kangana said that, people who are not saying good things about her film will have to shut their mouths after they watch the film.

Kangana has turned director for the forthcoming film apart from playing the titular role. After director Radha Krishna Kagarlamudi left, Kangana stepped in to direct the film. The trailer of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences since its release. Ranaut also praised the support she got from writers of the film.

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbuster films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Baahubali series, has scripted Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. Also, Kangana hinted about the genre of her next film which is a love story but not with a human.

Kangana has worked with Anand L. Rai’s in two successful films Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns. The film will hit cinemas on January 25, 2019. The film is set for a release in 2D and IMAX versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has been produced by Kamal Jain Zee Studios.

Manikarnika also stars Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan, Suresh Oberoi as the Maratha empire’s last Peshwa Bajirao II, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in other roles.