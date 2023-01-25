Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter after nearly 2 years; Check out her first tweet

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter, nearly two years after the microblogging website banned her account in May 2021. Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle is still not verified.

“Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here,” she tweeted.

Why was her account suspended?

Twitter banned Kangana Ranaut’s account after she posted controversial content linked to post-election result violence in Bengal in May 2021. Her handle had violated the Twitter policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour” several times. Her controversial tweet had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his “Virat Roop” from “early 2000s” in Bengal.

Soon after getting back on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut posted a behind-the-scenes video from her upcoming film, Emergency, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She wrote, “And it’s a wrap. Emergency filming completed successfully. See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023.”

Besides this, Kangana Ranaut also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita, a biopic on Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.