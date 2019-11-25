Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi: Everything about Jayalalithaa biopic

The audiences catch a glance at Jayalalithaa as a young actress and then the focus shifts to her life as a politician.

Kangana Ranaut’s look as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is out. She plays the leader in a biopic based on the latter’s life titled Thalaivi. The release date of the movie was also announced as being June 26, 2020.

The poster of the first look does look quite impossible. It almost looks like the actress has been photoshopped on the politician’s body. Things seemingly improve with the teaser released by the makers. We catch a glance at Jayalalithaa as a young actress and then the focus shifts to her life as a politician. Jason Collins, a Hollywood prosthetics expert whose film credits include Marvel Studios hit, Captain Marvel, was recruited to work on Kangana’s overall look. Kangana had earlier shared her excitement on playing the politician.

She had praised Jayalalithaa and had added that she was the biggest female success stories of this century. She added that Jayalalithaa was a superstar who becomes an icon as a politician. Her life's story made a great concept for a mainstream film. She also added that she was honoured to be a part of the mega project. Thalaivi is Jaya's official biopic. The team got an okay for the project from the late politician's nephew, Deepak Jayakumar with a No Objection Certificate.