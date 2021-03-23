Kangana Ranaut rings in her birthday ahead of Thalaivi trailer launch; calls life at 34 ‘super gorgeous view”

Kangana Ranaut turns 34 today. (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

It is celebration time for four times national award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut as she steps into her 34th year and will finally giver her fans a full-blown view of her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. This time celebrations are multi-fold as the actress is also celebrating her national award win for her movie Manikarnika and Panga and the two-city trailer launch of her first movie of the year.

The actress took to her Twitter account to talk about all the social prejudices that made her anxious when she was young from women having a “shelf life” to belonging to “a man who can give them a surname”. However, now finding herself at the “peak of her career” Kangana said now understands that only her art and experience can add her value and not her age or marital status. Feeling like a “superwoman loaded with exceptional experience and skills” she said she is now at ease with her ‘body’, ‘sexuality’.

Concluding her thread of tweets and thanking her mother for giving her birth, the actress said that with the beginning of fine lines and grey hairs, life at 34 looks “super gorgeous”.

They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go (cont)

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana has shared a couple of photos from her midnight birthday celebration with her Thalaivi team. Clad in a white saree with a golden border, she is seen gleefully posing with two cakes as her fans congratulated her on her big win and on for her birthday.

Recently, Kangana shared her body transformation journey with a series of photos and gave a glimpse of what her fans can expect from the trailer. “One day to go for the trailer launch of Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this epic biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.” said her social media post.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn't the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️

Thalaivi, the multilingual biopic that traces former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s journey in the film industry to becoming one of the most popular political leaders will be launched in two cities, Chennai and Mumbai, considering the mammoth scale on which it has been produced. The movie also stars Arvind Swami as MGR along with Madhoo and Jisshu Sengupta. Thalaivi will see the light of the theatres on April 23, 2021.