Kangana Ranaut cheers for ‘Pagglait’ actress Sanya Malhotra: ‘You deserve everything and much more’

March 31, 2021 1:30 PM

Pagglait streaming on Netflix is written and directed by Umesh Bisht and co-stars Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, among others

Sanya Malhotra, basking in the success of her web-original film, ‘Pagglait’  has earned the attention of four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut. The actress has praised her for her recent performance and sent her best wishes for the same.

Taking on Twitter, she generously praised Sanya and added that she deserved all the admiration coming her way. Pagglait has received great reviews from film critics and binge-watchers and Sanya playing the pivotal role has been applauded for her striking performance.

“She is soooo good …. I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well… so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more … lots of love to you.” said the actress while sharing a tweet by the actress.

An elated Sanya in response to Kangana’s praise tweeted, “Thank you so much. It really means a lot.”  The actress after making her debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal went on to act in several films like Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Shakuntala Devi, Photograph, Ludo.

Kangana has earlier rooted for Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan as the upcoming talents.

Pagglait, running on Netflix tells the story of a young woman who lost her husband after few months of marriage and then later finds out about the love of his life, while trying to know about her husband, discovers herself. The family drama is written and directed by Umesh Bisht.” The movie co-stars Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, Raghubir Yadav in other roles.  The movie is co-produced by Gennet Monga and Ekta Kapoor.

