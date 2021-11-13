  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kangana Ranaut challenges detractors after ‘azaadi’ backlash – ‘Will renounce Padma Shri award if…’

Updated: November 13, 2021 12:45 PM

Ranaut in her instagram post said that she would happily give back her Padma Shri if anyone can prove that she disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters in the interview.

Under fire from various quarters for her controversial remarks about India’s independence, actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she is ready to renounce the Padma Shri award if it is proved that she disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters. Ranaut in a recent interview with a private news channel had allegedly said that India got real freedom in 2014, apparently hinting at the time when the BJP government headed by PM Modi came to power.

Ranaut in her instagram story said that she would happily give back her Padma Shri if anyone can prove that she disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters in the interview. Criticising those condemning her remarks, the Tanu Weds Manu actor said that shrewdly putting out an edited clip of the interview won’t help and told her detractors to show the entire footage.

Ranaut in her recent interview had allegedly said that India did not get the real freedom in 1947 and what it got was instead “alms” by the British. She had further allegedly said that the country got real freedom in 2014. Defending her remarks Ranaut said that she had actually meant that Indians may have got physical “aazadi” in 1947 but the consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014.

Since her remarks were aired, Ranaut has been criticised right, left and centre including by BJP leaders from different units. Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil said that Ranaut’s remarks were completely wrong and said that nobody in the country has the right to pass a negative remark on the freedom movement. BJP MP Varun Gandhi had also termed the remarks made by Ranaut madness and criticised Ranaut’s remarks in the harshest manner.

