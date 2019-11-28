Kangana Ranaut calls her anger constructive, here’s why

Kangana, who isn’t shy to talk about any kind of injustice against herself, further said that even if she does a Rs 100 crore film, it is called a flop.

According to an HT report, Kangana Ranaut is not defensive about “anger” and has termed it “constructive.” Speaking at a Delhi-based event, the actor expressed her view that anger had always given her a reason to construct. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in “Judgemental Hai Kya”, with actor Rajkumar Rao.

The actor’s team had shared a few fragments of her conversation. Kangana said that her anger has been the reason to do better or excel. She pointed out that she did not leave her parents to put them through hell but to work hard, based on her own vision and to plan in accordance with her constructive emotion. Her focus has been to call out practices that are blatantly wrong and do something productive about it. She reiterated that anger has always worked for her and she is similar to a child who is beyond logic.

Also Read | Netflix’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut release on Jan 1, 2020

Kangana, who isn’t shy to talk about any kind of injustice against herself, further said that even if she does a Rs 100 crore film, it is called a flop. She also said despite what people think, she is a wise spender. She spends her money on her loved ones and the things she believes in along with the causes she supports. Her excitement for her brother’s wedding in Udaipur once again revealed the family loving facet of her personality.

Touching upon the subject of her recently garnered image as a patriot, the actor conveyed that for far too long Indians have been associated with a grim image of malnutrition and poverty. In her view, it is time to change this perception as Indians should feel proud of being the best in the world across different spheres of life.

An interesting tidbit is that Kangana further revealed that she has a secret social media account on which she spends 7-8 hours a day.

On the work front, she will be next seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi. Her sister Rangoli had recently defended the first look of her sister’s film on social media.