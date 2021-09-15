Kangana Ranaut bags the role of Sita in period drama film ‘The Incarnation- SITA’–check details

The Thalaivii actress took to Instagram stories and shared a childhood picture of herself and shared an adorable caption for the same

Kangana Ranaut has finally won the race to play the role of Goddess Sita in the upcoming film ‘The Incarnation- SITA’. The 34-years-old actress was last seen in the film Thalaivii. The movie was well received by critics and audiences alike and did fair business in the box office. After playing the role of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa, the actress is all set to portray the character of Sita in her next film. The Incarnation – SITA is written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad and will be helmed by Alaukik Desai.

In the press statement, filmmaker Alaukik Desai said that this is a character that has never been explored and I am thrilled to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as “Sita”. The movie will change the way people perceive the story of Sita and I thank SS Studio for the support and belief, he added.

According to the earlier reports, Kareena Kapoor was in the news for playing the role of Sita in the film. The actress, however, never addressed the rumours that she had asked to hike pay for her role as Sita. In the recent interview to The Guardian, she said that she made it clear what she expects for the role and it was not even about demanding but being respectful towards women.

“I am thrilled to have Kangana Ranaut on board with the film ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana clearly symbolises the spirit and essence of the fearless, powerful and daring Indian women ”, said Salon Sharma of SS Studio. She will be bankrolling the magnum opus.

The Thalaivii actress took to Instagram stories and shared a childhood picture of herself and shared an adorable caption for the same. The actress wrote that she played the role of Sita as a child when she was 12 years old in the school play. You can check her stories to read the full caption.