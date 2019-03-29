Kangana Ranaut attacks Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Karan Johar and his gang’, blames them for negative PR about her

She explained that a lot of negative PR about her has been happening from these people, which is why whenever she does something; it is to put them in their place.

National Award winning actor and recently turned director, Kangana Ranaut, who is widely known for her outspoken attitude, confidence and sharp temperament, recently spoke her heart out in a Mid-Day’s chat show, Sit With Hitlist. The actor opened up about her personal and professional life in a candid interview, sharing her cinematic journey, opinions on contemporaries, her love for poetry, direction as well as giving many lesser-known facts. The Manikarnika actor-cum-director, spilled the beans by being her raw self, as always. In an hour-long interview, Ranaut admitted that she has never been a movie buff or a cinema fanatic. She was quoted saying that she just stumbled upon the profession and that the need to seek herself was more spiritual which is what she is exploring at this point. The captivating extravagance of money, fame and adulation were never her driving factors.

The actor who doesn’t have an official account on social media, stated that even today when she has to watch a film or series to study, or is asked to do so, it takes a lot of effort on her part. Being offered Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat, the actor told Sit With Hitlist that when Sanjay Leela Bhansali who directed Padmaavat offered her the role, she was working on Manikarnika around that time, which was why the conversation didn’t go anywhere. She added that he also offered her the song ‘Ram-Leela’ earlier and that she had the opportunity to know him in person. According to her, he is kind of a filmmaker who leaves a strong impression, especially if one has a fresh mind.

The 32-year-old actor, baring it all and talking about the low-point in her career explained that she had almost reached the point where she was about to quit acting, before Queen happened. She was quoted saying that it was the end of her career and everything was over. She was doing films which would further harm her, like 10-minute roles or working in the launch vehicle of a politician’s son. She stated that she did all of this in order to sponsor her education in the United States.

The actor recently ventured into direction and co-directed her film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. Speaking on her love for direction and the significance of the process, Ranaut was quoted saying that directors must be made mainstream heroes like in the West and that the directors as well as technicians are the unsung heroes of the industry. She added that those people are stars like Christopher Nolan is.

Speaking on her disdain about an actor’s frills, she explained that she does not enjoy unnecessary attention, dancing at weddings or fairness-cream endorsements. As an actor, she wants to be able to evoke thoughts and ideas through her work and that if a story is within her, she wants to share it with the entire world, and live through them. For her, it is spiritual in nature.

She also discussed her abrasive attitude and her opinion on actor Ranbir Kapoor’s reluctance to comment on the current political atmosphere of the country. Without any reservations, the actor affirmed that this is the kind of attitude on which Karan Johar and his gang thrives on. She explained that a lot of negative PR about her has been happening from these people, which is why whenever she does something; it is to put them in their place. She added that one doesn’t need to have the entire knowledge about politics but should at least show their concerns and justify their position as a celebrity. The responsibility lies on celebrities on how they reflect the psyche of the masses.