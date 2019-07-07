Kangana Ranaut and Ranveer Singh! Two powerful posters to watch out for this weekend

Poster of upcoming Bollywood movies Dhaakad and 83

Bollywood is a happening place and interesting things come to limelight. This weekend what might catch your attention are two mind-boggling posters of two Bollywood movies. The first poster is of Ranveer Singh’s 83 and the second one is of Kangana’s ‘Dhaakad.’

Both the posters are special. Poster of 83 is special because of the makeover of Ranveer Singh to depict the cricket legend Kapil Dev is remarkable. In the post, the Gully Boy of Bollywood can be seen in a remarkable makeover with him tossing a ball which is near his face and his hair has been transformed in the same manner as that of Kapil Dev during the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup that India won and was their first.

Ranveer Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev, in a Twitter post while sharing the poster wrote, “ On my special day, here’s presenting the Haryana hurricane Kapil Dev.”

In another Twitter reaction, Movie critic, trade analyst and influencer Taran Adarsh wrote “ Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, check out Ranveer’s look from ’83 The Film’ which is Directed by Kabir Khan and is set to release on April 10, 2020.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli asks Anurag Kashyap to back off as war of words over Tapsee Pannu turns ugly

Taran Adarsh in another tweet while sharing the newly released poster of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad wrote that the filming of Dhaakad will commence in early months of next year and will be located in India and International locales. He further added “The Movie is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and Produced by Sohel Maklai. The movie is set to release in Diwali of 2020 release.”

Kangana Ranaut in action entertainer #Dhaakad… Filming to commence early next year in #India and international locales… Action director from #Hollywood to choreograph elaborate sequences… Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai… Produced by Sohel Maklai… #Diwali 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0Lx3VZMTad — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2019

Dhaakad is important from the perspective of Indian Cinema as Dhaakad seems to give a whole new look to how movies based on combats are made and presented in India. The movie poster of Dhaakad has Kangana Ranaut in a war zone with two advanced guns in both her hands and could be a milestone to bring about a new trend of making more advanced and next-generation warfare film.

Let’s hope that both the movies perform well on the Box Office as both the upcoming movies have the capability to set a benchmark in Bollywood for their respective segments and project the name of the industry as a more factual one rather than just being a romantic one.