Kangana first choice for ‘Sita’ and film was never offered to Kareena, Deepika, says writer Manoj Muntashir

Kangana to play titular role in The Incarnation: Sita

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who returned to the silver screen with the Jayalalitha biopic, Thalaivi recently made a formal announcement to be the lead for upcoming period drama, ‘The Incarnation: Sita’. Buzz in the tinsel town earlier suggested that the script of the film was earlier offered to Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, but now one of the writers of the script, Manoj Muntashir has clarified that the makers never really approached any other actress as they already had the ‘Queen’ actress in mind.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, talking about the upcoming film and its characterisation, Muntashir shared that Kangana has been on their ‘priority list’ and the makers never approached any other actor as they always wanted Kangana to play the titular role. He added that the title role has several shades and Kangana is the best fit from that perspective.

Kareena Kapoor, who is known to be vocal about gender pay disparity in the industry received the flak of netizens for allegedly hiking her fees when offered her the role. Rumours suggested that she asked for Rs 12 crore for the film that required longer commitment from her. The actor however, never directly responded to the controversy.

Explaining further why Kangana is the best fit for the role, Muntashir said that the actor is deeply spiritual and has been brought up in a certain way and there is no need to push her to be in that zone. He further shared how the moment he discussed the role with her, there was ‘twinkle’ in her eyes. Talking about how Sita has been scripted in the film Muntashir added that his lead is not ‘vulnerable, timid and shy’ and on the contrary makes her decisions, takes a stand , a flag bearer of ‘Indian feminism’ and a role model.

The movie he shared will be a career-defining film for both the cast and crew that he hopes will be remembered for ages to come, if made well. The film, directed by Aluakik Desai, also co-writer, will be made on a lavish scale with a big budget, he revealed.