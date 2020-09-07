Kangana claims civic body may demolish her Mumbai office

In a tweet on Monday, she said officials of the Sena- ruled civic body visited her office and may demolish the property on Tuesday.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises here, adding they may demolish the property. Kangana’s recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.
In a tweet on Monday, she said officials of the Sena- ruled civic body visited her office and may demolish the property on Tuesday. Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.
“They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors,” she tweeted. “I am
informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.