Kanchana 3 Trailer 2019: Raghava Lawrence film is a ‘mass entertainer’, Watch it here

The much-awaited trailer of Kanchana 3 is finally out! Raghava Lawrence has not just directed the film but he has also penned down the film’s script and would also be seen as the lead actor. Oviya and Vedhika will be seen as the leading actresses. This is the third instalment in the Kanchana series and fourth instalment in the Muni series and after watching the trailer, the cinephiles have declared the film as a ‘mass entertainer’.

Yes, fans have already labelled Kanchana 3 as a blockbuster. Though the trailer has not revealed many details of the plot, it has definitely grabbed the attention. Another reason that has left fans impressed is Raghava Lawrence’s look in the film. The makers have assured that this summer release film will give a whole new level of horror-comedy experience to the audience. The trailer has received a thumbs-up from the cinephiles.

Watch the trailer of Kanchana 3 below:



Check out what fans have commented about Kanchana 3 trailer:



Muni 4: Kanchana 3’s technical crew includes, Sarvesh Murari for cinematography, S Thaman for music with Vetri and Nivetha Joseph for costume designing. The movie is being bankrolled by Kalanidhi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Kanchana 3 will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film which also stars KoVy Sarala, Kabhir Dhuhan Singh, Sriman, DevaDarshini, Sathyaraj, is slated to hit the screens on April 19. The upcoming film’s satellite and digital rights have been acquired by Sun TV and Sun NXT. Will Kanchana 3 turns out to be a hit like its prequels?