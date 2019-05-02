‘Kanchana 3’ crosses Rs 100 cr mark! Vedhika shares ‘most memorable moment’ with super star Rajnikanth

Following the huge success of the horror-comedy film 'Kanchana 3 at the box office, actress Vedhika has every reason to rejoice! Sharing photos with iconic actor and Tamil superstar Rajnikanth, actress Vedhika had tweeted, "Memorable moment in my life! Simply in awe and enlightened by the magnificent aura of Rajnikanth sir! He is true humility, innocence and positivity personified. Thank you, sir, for your benevolence and kind words." The actress has used the hashtag, 'Kanchana 3', which has been a massive success at the box office. A memorable moment in my life! Simply in awe and enlightened by the magnificent aura of @rajinikanth sir. He is truly humility, innocence and positivity personified. Thank you sir for your benevolence and kind words ????\u263a. @offl_Lawrence #Kanchana3 pic.twitter.com\/ycZLglZjAJ \u2014 Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) May 1, 2019 Had a fun time interviewing #Kanchana3 gal @Vedhika4u who is relishing on the 100 Cr success of the movie.. @LMKMovieManiac #CinemaPesalam Location courtesy: #Libarrel pic.twitter.com\/EKuY24hkid \u2014 Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 27, 2019 Kanchana 3 marks the fourth installment of a popular horror and comedy franchise film, which has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first week of its release, worldwide. While the audience seems to have taken to the story of a man who gets easily scared, few critics are raising concerns about the content. Some have pointed out that the film promotes the objectification of women, which is not a socially responsible message to send out even in the backdrop of a horror comedy genre. Also, the critics are quick to point out that there is nothing 'new' in terms of the narrative and critics have slammed it as being 'formulaic.' READ: Nayanthara's 'Happy Vishu' post in Kerala kasavu saree goes viral Though some critics have slammed the film, the audience seems to be loving the mass entertainer that has been released in Telugu and Hindi as well. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film earned over Rs 50 crore gross from the first week. The star cast of 'Kanchana 3' has three leading ladies, namely Oviya, Vedhika, and Nikki Tamboli, besides Kovai Sarla, Divyadarshini, and Sriman who have been an integral part of the successful franchise right from its inception. According to reports, Raghava Lawrence is set to begin the Hindu remake of 'Kanchana 2' with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role and Kiara Advani as the leading heroine. The main character of 'Kanchana 2' is shown to be possessed by a transgender ghost. Interestingly, there were reports last year that Lawrence was set to join Rajnikanth's new political sojourn that requires guardians who stand by ideologies and not merely party members.