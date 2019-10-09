Dulquer Salmaan to Kalyani Priyadarshan: You are going to rock!

Kalyani Priyadarshan starting off in Malayalam cinema with Dulquer Salmaan.

A special script and a dream come true debut for Kalyani Priyadarshan! In her tweet, Kalyani states, “This was always the dream, to be a part of the industry that made my parents who they are and gave me everything I have….so happy I am starting off in Malayalam cinema with such a special script and crew.” Her tweet conveys thanks to Dulquer Salmaan and Anoop Sathyan, whose debut directorial is much anticipated in the film industry. In response, Dulquer Salmaan has tweeted to Kalyani Priyadarshan, “You’re going to rock! So happy to have you onboard.”

Filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed his feelings on Twitter, “My daughter’s first Malayalam film started shooting. Every parent feels proud when they get to see the success of their children. Me and your mother will be proud to see you on screen especially in a Malayalam film along with Dulquer Salmaan. My wishes to Anoop Sathyan’s debut film.”

Being the son of Sathyan Anthikad, one of the most popular filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, Anoop Sathyan’s debut as a director is much anticipated in the film industry. Playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film, Dulquer Salmaan is also producing the film, which will also bring together Suresh Gopi and Shobhana on screen after a gap of fourteen years. This also marks Suresh Gopi’s return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of four years and Shobhana’s comeback after six years.

In a tweet, Dulquer Salmaan refers to their comeback as, “How special is this! Golden couple from some of my favourite films. Innale, Manichithrathaazy to name a few. We are so happy to have both of you onboard! Such a privilege!”

This was always the dream: to be a part of the industry that made my parents who they are, and gave me everything I have… so happy I’m starting off in Malayalam cinema with such a special script and crew. Thank you @dulQuer #AnoopSathyan. And now need all ur blessings ???? pic.twitter.com/ofIwAdsi60 — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) October 1, 2019

@kalyanipriyan my daughters 1st Malayalam film started shooting.

Every parents feel proud whn they get2 see the success of their children. Me and ur mother will b proud 2c u on screen especially in Malayalam film along with Dulquer Salmaan. Mywishes to Anoop Sathyan’s Debut Film — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) October 4, 2019

How special is this ! Golden couple from some of my favourite films. Innale, Manichithrathaazhu to name a few. We are so happy to have both of you on board ! Such a privilege @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/kU7KEsrKBu — Wayfarer Films (@DQsWayfarerFilm) October 6, 2019

Given that Anoop Sathyan has Dulquer Salmaan in a leading role makes it more exciting for fans. Having already made his mark as a rising star in Malayalam, Tamil and Bollywood, Dulquer Salmaan is an actor who brings a distinct contemporary edge to the roles that he portrays. Always the boy-next-door and down-to-earth actor, one would hardly guess that Dulquer Salmaan comes with the legacy of being the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

All set for her debut in Malayalam cinema, Kalyani Priyadarshan also happens to be the daughter of popular filmmaker Priyadarshan and well-known actress Lissy. Priyadarshan’s comedy films in Bollywood were hits at the box office and these include remakes of popular Malayalam films such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Khatta Meetha, Hungama, Bhagam Bhag, among others