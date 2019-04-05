Kalank’s plot copied from a book? Varun Dhawan reacts to shocking claims

By: | Updated: April 5, 2019 10:15 PM

Both the film and the book feature story about two women getting married to the same man.

Kalank movie, Kalank movie review, Kalank movie story, Kalank plot, varun dhawan, alia bhatt, sonakshi sinhaThe actor said there are several layers to the story which will be revealed only when the film releases.

There were reports that Karan Johar’s upcoming production “Kalank” is inspired by author Shuana Singh Baldwin’s “What the Body Remembers”, but actor Varun Dhawan believes the film’s premise is not similar to the book. After the film’s trailer was unveiled, fans pointed out similarities between the film’s plot and the book, which chronicles the story of love and loss with partition as a backdrop.

Both the film and the book feature story about two women getting married to the same man. The names of the characters played by Alia Bhatt (Roop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Satya) in the film are also similar to the book. When asked about the plot similarities, Varun told reporters, “I have not read that book, I have no knowledge about that. But I don’t think the premise is the same because our actual premise has not yet opened in the promos. Yes, there is a love story but the film is a lot more than that.”

Also read: Jonas Brothers’ new song ‘Cool’ is out! Nick Jonas having a ‘good year’ since his marriage with Priyanka Chopra!

The actor said there are several layers to the story which will be revealed only when the film releases. “Once people watch it they can make up their mind about that. But as far as I know, Karan had this story for a very long time which he wanted me to do.” Varun said having the same character names could be a coincidence. “I don’t know about the character names, it could be a coincidence. No one will be that stupid, that even if one had to copy, they would change names, why would the names be retained?” He was speaking at an event of Ishq 104.8 FM.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kalank’s plot copied from a book? Varun Dhawan reacts to shocking claims
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition