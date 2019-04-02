Kalank trailer tomorrow: Zafar aka Varun Dhawan teases fans with flaunting perfect abs – View pics!

Published: April 2, 2019 5:40 PM

The trailer of much-awaited multi-starrer Kalank is all set to release tomorrow.

The trailer of much-awaited multi-starrer Kalank is all set to release tomorrow. After the beautiful teaser and the gorgeous songs, “Ghar More Pardesiya”, “First Class” and the recently released title track, finally we will be able to see the trailer. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Kalank is a period drama set in the 40s. Well, ahead of the trailer, Varun Dhawan has shared few stills of his character Zafar.

While we know nothing about Varun’s character in the film till now, we sure know that Zafar has a super chiseled body to flaunt. The actor took to Twitter to share the stills where he is seen flaunting his perfect abs. So far, from the songs and the teaser, it sure looks like Varun’s character and Alia Bhatt’s Roop are to share an epic love story. Zafar is reportedly a blacksmith in the film and hence the strong look.

Recently, talking about his character, Varun said, ‘The blood you see is my own because Zafar is the kind of guy who will come out of a crisis with a smirk.’ Varun Dhawan also mentioned how getting high on muscles was difficult for the actor and he even went through some serious diet changes to attain that body.

In the teaser, we see Varun’s Zafar fighting a bull in one of the scenes. While that reminded fans of Rana Daggubati’s famous bull-fighting scene from Baahubali, there’s no doubt that the October actor managed to equally impress us. We are hoping that the trailer will give us a glimpse into his character.

Kalank has been helmed by 2 States’ director Abhishek Varman. The film produced by Dharma Productions is all set to hit the screens in May. After debuting together in Student Of The Year, this is Varun and Alia’s third film together.

