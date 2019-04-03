Kalank Trailer released: Didn’t discuss my role with Shah Rukh, says Varun Dhawan on role

By: | Updated: April 3, 2019 8:05 PM

Produced by Karan Johar, "Kalank" features an ensemble of Varun, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Kalank Trailer released,  kalank trailer, kalank songs, kalank trailer review, Shah Rukh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy KapurProduced by Karan Johar, “Kalank” features an ensemble of Varun, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. (Photo source: Twitter/@DharmaMovies)

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday said he was aware that Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to play the lead in “Kalank” but he did not discuss the project with the superstar after he came onboard. Produced by Karan Johar, “Kalank” features an ensemble of Varun, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The romantic-drama originally featured Shah Rukh along with a reported cast of Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn, among others.

“Honestly, I never spoke to him on how I should approach the role. I was aware that Shah Rukh sir and the other star cast was supposed to do the film. At that time, Karan was going to direct it and Mr Yash Johar was producing it,” Varun told reporters. The actor said Karan eventually abandoned the idea to direct the film and did not want to revisit the story after his father’s death. Varun was speaking at the trailer launch of the film here.

Watch the Kalank Trailer here:

“Kalank” is helmed by Abhishek Varman and Varun said the director used to be his roommate during “My Name is Khan” when they both served as assistant directors. “Abhishek had told me how Karan narrated the story to him. At that time, no one would’ve imagined that he will direct it someday and I will act in it,” the actor said. Varun, however, said he recently met Shah Rukh after the teaser released. “He had seen the teaser and I had asked him for his opinion. He had some good things to say about that. He was happy too when I told him I applied ‘soorma’ (cohl). “He smiled at me and said ‘good, you’re working hard and doing these roles’. These are roles that will get you closer to the audience’,” he said. “Kalank” is scheduled to release on April 17.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kalank Trailer released: Didn’t discuss my role with Shah Rukh, says Varun Dhawan on role
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition