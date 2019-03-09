Kalank teaser – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer preponed due to Avengers: Endgame

Kalank preponed to April 17 due to Avengers: Endgame

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank has been constantly hogging the limelight since the news of its production came. The film that is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has created an immense buzz amongst the audience and has made this film nothing but one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers dropped the posters of the characters and made some exciting new revelations.

The entire cast of the film took to social media and dropped a video to announce that the film’s teaser will release on March 12. “The world of Kalank comes alive,” read the graphic in the video.

Karan Johar’s Tweet:

Earlier, it was also announced that the release date of the film has been preponed. The initial release date was April 19, and announcing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his Twitter account and wrote that Kalank will now arrive on the big screens on April 17.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

IT’S FINAL… #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]… Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend… Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

It is also beneficial for Kalank as it would get a nine-day window before Avengers: Endgame that’s releasing on April 26. There’s a mammoth of buzz around the finale of superhero franchise Avengers and releasing a film along with the Marvel film would be a no-brainer. Hence, the release has been pulled a little earlier to give it enough room to do business.

Set in the ’40s, Varun will be seen essaying the role of Zafar, who is ready to fight with life and danger, while Aditya will play the role of Dev Chaudhry, who defines nobility. On the other hand, Sanjay will be essaying the role of Balraj Chaudhry, who has the most powerful voice of the table.