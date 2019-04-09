Kalank song ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ is a typical Madhuri Dixit-Saroj Khan dance number! Details here

The song is a defining moment in the story. She also described the song as very emotional, poised and well choreographed.

The latest song from the upcoming Dharma Productions’ film Kalank titled as ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ is out! The song is picturised with Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and has been choreographed by ace dance choreographers, Saroj Khan as well as Remo D’Souza. Singer Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the song, which is a Pritam composition. The two-minute long video has Madhuri’s character yearning for love. The choreographers Remo and Saroj have utilized the actor’s dancing skills to the best. The song is a reminder of all the songs where the dancing diva of Bollywood donned elaborate ghungroos and put her best foot forward on the stage.

The grandeur of the song is at par with all the other songs of the film. Giving details about the song, Madhuri Dixit told IANS that the song comes at a very poignant time in the narrative when the backstories of each character are unfolding. The song is a defining moment in the story. She also described the song as very emotional, poised and well choreographed. Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan’s association dates back to hit dance numbers of Bollywood like ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ and ‘Maar Daala.’ It was these superhit songs which established Madhuri’s position in the Hindi film industry as a brilliant dancer.

Watch Tabaah Ho Gaye song featuring star Madhuri Dixit



Talking about her association with choreographer Saroj Khan, Madhuri was quoted saying that Saroj Ji is one of the choreographers she has collaborated where the performance goes beyond the surface of the lyrics of a song. In cinema, they tend to create the steps keeping the camera angle in mind. But, Madhuri added that Saroj Ji does not limit the dance in the physical movements and that she seeks a spiritual aspect and works a lot on expressions. She also knows how to make a woman look graceful as well as beautiful through a dance performance.

According to the report, earlier the makers of the film released three other songs, namely, ‘Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai’, ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ and ‘First Class’ from the movie. All the tracks were well received by the audience. The film Kalank, starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur as well as Sanjay Dutt, is scheduled to release on April 17 this month.