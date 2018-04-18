Kalank: Madhuri Dixit to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt in Karan Johar’s next; Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt to star too

Kalank poster: Kalank is KJo’s dream project which was conceptualised by him and his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago.

Kalank poster: Karan Johar’s latest ensemble cast for the film Kalank has got us to believe that the director can turn seemingly impossible things into possible. Early morning, Karan treated his fans by announcing the date as well the cast for his next project Kalank. And guess what? Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will share the screen space once again. Besides the duo, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur will also be a part of what looks like Karan Johar’s dreamy next.

Johar tweeted, “Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK Releasing April 19th, 2019, Directed by Abhishek Varman, Starring @MadhuriDixit @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn #AdityaRoyKapur & @duttsanjay!”

Kalank is KJo’s dream project which was conceptualised by him and his late father Yash Johar fifteen years ago. The film will be an epic drama set in 1940’s and will be helmed by 2 States-fame Abhishek Varman. Interestingly, the film also marks the collaboration of three biggest production houses of Bollywood including Karan’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kalank will go on the floors by the end of this month and is set to hit the screens in April 2019.

According to an NDTV report, the film was to star Sridevi as the protagonist but after her sudden demise, Madhuri Dixit was roped in for the role. Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi had expressed their gratitude to Madhiri Dixit on accepting the film which could not be completed by their mother.

After a span of 25 years, Madhuri Dixit will once again share screen space with Sanjay Dutt and this alone has piqued the interest of the audience to a huge extent. Kalank will also mark the fourth collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala expressed happiness over the collaboration and expectations from the ambitious project.