Kalank Teaser: Karan Johar shares glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit

Kalank Teaser TRAILER: Kalank teaser countdown begins.

Kalank Teaser: After unveiling enthralling first look character posters, Kalank makers have now released BTS pictures of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. While Kalank teaser is all set to release tomorrow, these new glimpses from the period drama will surely leave you excited and wanting for more.

Producer Karan Johar shared the new Kalank glimpses on Instagram and said, Six lives that will forever be changed. Kalank Teaser tomorrow!

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the pictures with a caption that read, Kalank teaser out tomorrow. Glimpses from the film that’s set in the 1940s.

#Kalank teaser out tomorrow [Tue]… Glimpses from the film that’s set in the 1940s… 17 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/6zP7iA82Vf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

The photographs show the cast of the film, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur, from the sets. Though the photos don’t reveal many details about the film and the only highlight the frame of the aforementioned actors, they nevertheless give us a sneak peek into the world of Kalank, which, by the first look, seems to be a story about a patriarchal family. There are vintage cars and extras dressed in clothes from the era. There’s also one photograph of Madhuri where she is posing in front of a chandelier.

Earlier, filmmaker and producer of Kalank, Karan Johar, revealed the first look of the lead cast of the film along with some character description. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and will mark the return of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri together for the first time in 21 years.

The film will also feature the hit pairing of Varun Dhawan and Alia for the fourth time (Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya). Kalank will release on April 17. Notably, Madhuri was roped in for the film as a replacement for Sridevi, after an untimely death of the actress in February 2018.