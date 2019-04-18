Kalank movie reaction time: Karan Johar’s movie getting endlessly trolled, memes flood internet

Hilarious “audience after watching Kalank” memes have flooded Twitter

After pan India promotions and luring the audience with its splendid ensemble cast, Karan Johar’s Kalank hit the theaters yesterday. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Khemu, the film was being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but did it manage to live up to all the expectations that they tried to target with their endless film promotions? last year, audiences rejected many big-budget films that are mostly backed by top production banners and it also proves that the audience is smart enough to know the difference between a good film and a bad film.

In case you are confused about whether to watch the film or not, here are the first reactions.

Many are upset that the backdrop and sets of the film were looking straight out of an SLB film and reworked in a weird manner with a good star cast.

#KalankReview :

They tried to imitate #SLB‘s scale and vision and believe me they were spot on visualy but where’s the writing man?.Screenplay lethargic and drowsy , waited eagerly for an engaging moment but not a single engrossing pal , while same old formula to sell .(1/2) . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) April 17, 2019

People just did not enjoy the film, as evident from this reaction.

The film had the biggest openings of 2019, so far, but that doesn’t change the fact that audiences did not enjoy it.

Highest opener doesn’t mean it’s a great film. #Industry needs to understand that. #Kalank was a bad and flawed film. Yes, hard work has gone behind it but let’s accept the mistakes too. Boasting about set, costumes etc & not focusing on story or screenplay is wrong. — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 18, 2019

At some point, as the internet always does, people started making memes to cope with the disappointment and they’re funny as heck.

The movie was clearly a sore point.

* My friend who went to watch Kalank in PVR *

Me : Kalank Acha laga Kya ?

Friend :#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/kGEoUkQqGT — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 17, 2019

Some were imagining how the ‘industry’ would react to this news.

Apparently, ‘story to thi hi Nahin film mein’.

READ: Kalank box office prediction day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer emerges as the biggest opener of 2019!

Songs from the movie were being used against it!

Ouch, it hurts!

“Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai”.

People said ‘barbaad’.

Walking in, some knew it was going to be bad but didn’t know it was going to so bad so fast.

Audience just after watching movie for 5 mins.#KalankReview pic.twitter.com/gto9nt09EQ — Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) April 17, 2019

Only some people were happy…

#KalankReview Reaction of people who did not get tickets for the movie pic.twitter.com/l8NMeSCMoB — Faking News (@fakingnews) April 17, 2019

Apparently, the film’s bullfight scene was just freaking hilarious.

However, some people are loving the movie for some particular elements. A few people loved it for the cinematography and the plot, while for others, watching beautiful Madhuri Dixit on screen was reason enough.