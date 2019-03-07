Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan’s fierce look will leave you intrigued!

Kalank is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

And the wait is finally over! Kalank big announcement is out. After sharing a glimpse, the makers have now released Varun Dhawan’s look for the movie and, we must say it looks intriguing all the way, Varun, who was last seen in Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma, is playing Zafar in Kalank. With his intense first look, the actor has really caught our attention to the fullest. Karan Johar’s dream project Kalank has been making huge headlines ever since its inception. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the multi-starrer drama features an ensemble of stars such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. It is a period film set in the 1940s.

Taking to his Twitter account, Varun Dhawan shared his look for Kalank and said that it’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar!

Varun Dhawan’s Tweet:

Sharing the same poster on Instagram, producer Karan Johar said that presenting Varun Dhawan as Zafar! He flirts with life and danger!.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan Johar has unveiled the first official glimpse into Abhishek Varman’s multi-starrer period drama Kalank which has been widely anticipated all across for quite some time now. Co-produced by Dharma Productions, the owner of the banner took to social media to share a photo which we assume is a still from the flick.

In a special message, Karan made it a point to highlight the director and the movie title along with the word TOMORROW, which made the wait way too difficult for us. The scenic image shows a woman-in-white seated in a boat as a rower sits behind her in the middle of a lotus pond.

In the meantime, check out the dashing still and the heartfelt caption that the filmmaker shared on Instagram.

Karan Johar’s Instagram Post:

Karan Johar wrote that a film which was born in my mind heart 15 years ago, a film I passionately believe in, the last film my father worked on before he left us it was his dream to see this film come through. I couldn’t fulfil his dream then, my spirit was broken, but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid, the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice, the film has been woven, nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN and the film Is KALANK! Set in the ’40s but its heart lives on TOMORROW the journey begins. I do hope you join us on our path to undying love….. KALANK.”

Starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu among other actors, Kalank is slated to hit the theatres on April 19, 2019.