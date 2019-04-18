Kalank box office prediction day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer emerges as the biggest opener of 2019!

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 11:03 AM

Kalank Box Office Collection Day 1: Kalank matches the performance of other big hits which include Total Dhamaal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, and Kesari.

Kalank box office prediction day 1: Dharma Productions’ Kalank has a lot of expectations riding at the box office. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in major roles.

According to movie experts the period drama Kalank, with its grand sets and big Bollywood names, is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia till date. Kalank has a gross worth of Rs 21.60 crore at the ticket window on the first day of release.

Kalank, made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore, is one of the biggest releases this year. The film is expected to match the performance of other big hits which include Total Dhamaal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, and Kesari.”

Kalank has been released in around 5,300 screens worldwide, which include 4,000 screens in India and 1,300 screens overseas.

READ: Kalank Review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt’s epic yawn fest crumbles under the weight of heavy sets on a thin plot

The movie gained from the release on Mahaveer Jayanti which is a holiday. However the upcoming holiday, Good Friday is also likely to boost its collections at the box office.

The film has garnered mixed reviews from film critics. Trade pundit Taran Adarsh, in his one-word review, declared Kalank ‘Disappointing’ and tweeted that “(The movie) doesn’t live up to the expectations”.

Another trade expert Girish Johar said that Kalank has opened to be the Highest Day 1 of 2019 so far. It has become the Highest opener ever for both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Earlier he also added that the makers are looking at a mammoth release and are eyeing maximum numbers before Avengers: Endgame release on April 26. Having a long weekend, it looks big. People will at least watch it once. It will be the first preference for moviegoers because there are no other options.

Kalank, with a runtime of 2 hours 48 minutes, is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie also marks the fourth collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

