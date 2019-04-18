Kalank box office prediction day 1: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer emerges as the biggest opener of 2019!

Produced by Karan Johar, “Kalank” features an ensemble of Varun, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Kalank box office prediction day 1: Dharma Productions’ Kalank has a lot of expectations riding at the box office. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in major roles.

According to movie experts the period drama Kalank, with its grand sets and big Bollywood names, is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia till date. Kalank has a gross worth of Rs 21.60 crore at the ticket window on the first day of release.

Top *Opening Day* biz – 2019…

1. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

2. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

3. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

4. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr

Note: Hindi films. ₹ 10 cr+ openers included in the list.

India biz.#Kalank is the biggest opener of Varun and Alia to date. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019

Kalank, made on a budget of around Rs 80 crore, is one of the biggest releases this year. The film is expected to match the performance of other big hits which include Total Dhamaal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, and Kesari.”

#Kalank starts with a bang… Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*… Plexes terrific… Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total… Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019

Kalank has been released in around 5,300 screens worldwide, which include 4,000 screens in India and 1,300 screens overseas.

The movie gained from the release on Mahaveer Jayanti which is a holiday. However the upcoming holiday, Good Friday is also likely to boost its collections at the box office.

The film has garnered mixed reviews from film critics. Trade pundit Taran Adarsh, in his one-word review, declared Kalank ‘Disappointing’ and tweeted that “(The movie) doesn’t live up to the expectations”.

#Kalank screen count…

India: 4000

Overseas: 1300

Worldwide total: 5300 screens

* #Kalank is the widest release for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

* Also, #Kalank is the widest release of 2019 *so far*.

* #MahaveerJayanti [Wed] and #GoodFriday [Fri] holidays will boost biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

Another trade expert Girish Johar said that Kalank has opened to be the Highest Day 1 of 2019 so far. It has become the Highest opener ever for both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Earlier he also added that the makers are looking at a mammoth release and are eyeing maximum numbers before Avengers: Endgame release on April 26. Having a long weekend, it looks big. People will at least watch it once. It will be the first preference for moviegoers because there are no other options.

As predicted, #Kalank has opened to be the Highest Day 1 of 2019 so far. also it has become the Highest opener ever for both @Varun_dvn & @aliaa08 ! @duttsanjay @sonakshisinha #AdityaRoyKapur @MadhuriDixit Music, cast & promotions have done their bit, now upto content & audiences — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 18, 2019

Kalank, with a runtime of 2 hours 48 minutes, is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie also marks the fourth collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.