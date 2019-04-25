Kalank box office collection: Here’s why Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer is one of the biggest disasters!

New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 7:45:22 PM

Kalank box office collection Day 8: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit starrer could not match the expectations of the audience as well as critics.

kalank, kalank collection, kalank box office collection till now, kalank collection till now, total collection of kalank, kalank hit or flop, kalank day wise collection, kalank total collection, kalank box office collection day 8, kalank 8th day collection, collection of kalank, kalank total collection till now, kalank earnings, kalank, kalank box office, kalank flopKalank box office collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer film could not deliver on the expectations.

The period drama Kalank was touted to be the film of the year. But the Abhishek Varman directorial could not match the expectations, either of critics nor the audience.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank was largely criticized for its lack of strong storytelling. The costumes and sets garnered a lot of praise but that just wasn’t enough for the movie to sail through.

Talking to Financial Express Online, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “Kalank, It is one of the biggest disasters off-late providing its huge budget of Rs 150 crore, release size of 4,000 screens and a mammoth star cast. Film doomed at the box office because of its old-school content, lousy writing and extremely long duration of almost 3 hours which made it unbearable for the audience.”

Sumit added, “The film has absolutely crashed on weekdays and its lifetime collection would wrap below Rs 80 crore net in India, the film will not be left with any screens from Friday because Avengers: Endgame is likely to replace it in all the circuits.”

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had tweeted Kalank’s box office numbers after the fifth day and it stood at Rs 66.03 crore. While it would be a good number for any other movie, the same cannot be said for Kalank that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ya8aM1SPLow” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Taran tweeted, “#Kalank is rejected… Has a lackluster *extended* opening weekend… Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays… The arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard… Wed 21.60 crore, Thu 11.45 crore, Fri 11.60 crore, Sat 9.75 crore, Sun 11.63 crore. Total: Rs 66.03 Cr. India biz.”

Kalank became the biggest opener of 2019 but the movie could not maintain its momentum during the extended weekend. The movie’s word-of-mouth also did not help its collection.

