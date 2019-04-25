Kalank box office collection: Here’s why Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer is one of the biggest disasters!

The period drama Kalank was touted to be the film of the year. But the Abhishek Varman directorial could not match the expectations, either of critics nor the audience. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank was largely criticized for its lack of strong storytelling. The costumes and sets garnered a lot of praise but that just wasn\u2019t enough for the movie to sail through. Talking to Financial Express Online, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, "Kalank, It is one of the biggest disasters off-late providing its huge budget of Rs 150 crore, release size of 4,000 screens and a mammoth star cast. Film doomed at the box office because of its old-school content, lousy writing and extremely long duration of almost 3 hours which made it unbearable for the audience." Also Read |\u00a0Kalank movie reaction time: Karan Johar\u2019s movie getting endlessly trolled, memes flood internet Sumit added, "The film has absolutely crashed on weekdays and its lifetime collection would wrap below Rs 80 crore net in India, the film will not be left with any screens from Friday because Avengers: Endgame is likely to replace it in all the circuits." SUMIT KADEL'S TWEET: #Kalank Wednesday- \u20b9 2 cr nett. Total 8 days- \u20b9 66.5 cr nett. It has got one more day today to collect a cr or two before #AvengersEngame arrive tomorrow. Lifetime of Kalank would be \u20b9 71-72 cr at max. \u2014 Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 25, 2019 Earlier, Taran Adarsh had tweeted Kalank\u2019s box office numbers after the fifth day and it stood at Rs 66.03 crore. While it would be a good number for any other movie, the same cannot be said for Kalank that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. Read |\u00a0Kalank Review: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt\u2019s epic yawn fest crumbles under the weight of heavy sets on thin plot TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: EXTENDED Opening Weekend. \u2b50 #Kesari: \u20b9 78.07 cr \/ 3600 screens \/ Thu to Sun biz \u2b50 #GullyBoy: \u20b9 72.45 cr \/ 3350 screens \/ Thu to Sun biz \u2b50 #Kalank: \u20b9 66.03 cr \/ 4000 screens \/ Wed to Sun biz Note: \u2b50 #TotalDhamaal [traditional Fri-Sun release]: \u20b9 62.40 cr \/ 3700 screens \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019 #Kalank is rejected. Has a lacklustre *extended* opening weekend. Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays. Arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard. Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr, Fri 11.60 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 11.63 cr. Total: \u20b9 66.03 cr. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019 Watch Kalank Review: Public Verdict\u00a0 <iframe width="560" height="315" src="" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe> Taran tweeted, \u201c#Kalank is rejected\u2026 Has a lackluster *extended* opening weekend\u2026 Will find it difficult to sustain on weekdays\u2026 The arrival of #AvengersEndgame [on Fri] will hit biz hard\u2026 Wed 21.60 crore, Thu 11.45 crore, Fri 11.60 crore, Sat 9.75 crore, Sun 11.63 crore. Total: Rs 66.03 Cr. India biz.\u201d Kalank became the biggest opener of 2019 but the movie could not maintain its momentum during the extended weekend. The movie\u2019s word-of-mouth also did not help its collection.