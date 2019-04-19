Kalank box office: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer shows a huge drop in collections

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 4:28 PM

Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Kalank saw a huge drop in collections on the second day and earned Rs 10 crore, making a total of Rs 31 crore. Details inside.

kalank box office collection day 2, kalank, kalank trailer, kalank songs, kalank tickets, kalank reviews, kriti sanon, kriti sanon movies, varun dhawan, aditya roy kapur, karan johar, alia bhatt?Kalank? also features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. (IE)

Kalank box office collection day 2: Director Abhishek Varman’s multi-starrer Kalank released this Wednesday. The period drama stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Produced by Karan Johar, the film received mixed reviews from the audiences as well as the critics.

On its first day, Kalank made a collection of Rs 21.60 crore. This Varun-Alia starrer was also the biggest opener of 2019. But on day 2 at the box office, its collection has seen a major drop. There was a drop of 50% approx and the collection of Kalank was around Rs 11.45 crore. This makes the total collection of the film Rs 33.05 crore.

TARAN ADRASH’S TWEET:

However, there is a whole weekend for the film to bounce back to better numbers. As the film released on Wednesday, the next day Thursday was a working day. It would be interesting to see how much the film collects on its third day and the entire weekend.

READ: ‘Mental Hai Kya’ posters irk Indian Psychiatric Society; calls it in poor light, writes to CBFC

TARAN ADRASH’S TWEET:

The period war film, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar has been pushed to the second position on the list of top openers of 2019 and Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy is a close third with Rs 19.41 crore opening collection. While Varun’s highest opener before Kalank was Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale with an earning of Rs 21 crore, Alia had Gully Boy as her highest opener. Alia and Varun had their best opening collection together with their last outing — Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) which earned Rs 12.25 crore on day one of its releases.

Kalank is a dream project of Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar. After more than 20 years, the audiences got to see the 90s hit on-screen pair of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt on the 70 mm screen together. In an Instagram post, producer Karan Johar recollected that the film was actually conceptualized by his late father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. However, the filmmaker had called the movie “a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love”.

Coming to its reviews, people are praising the performances delivered by the star cast. However, many found the story slow, although the music of the film is top notch.

Are you planning to watch Kalank? If you have watched it already, what are your views on it?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kalank box office: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer shows a huge drop in collections
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition