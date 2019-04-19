Kalank box office: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer shows a huge drop in collections

Kalank box office collection day 2: Director Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer Kalank released this Wednesday. The period drama stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Produced by Karan Johar, the film received mixed reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. On its first day, Kalank made a collection of Rs 21.60 crore. This Varun-Alia starrer was also the biggest opener of 2019. But on day 2 at the box office, its collection has seen a major drop. There was a drop of 50% approx and the collection of Kalank was around Rs 11.45 crore. This makes the total collection of the film Rs 33.05 crore. TARAN ADRASH'S TWEET: #Kalank has a fall on Day 2. A decline was on the cards, but the drop is much higher than expected. Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 3 [#GoodFriday]. Wed 21.60 cr, Thu 11.45 cr. Total: \u20b9 33.05 cr. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2019 However, there is a whole weekend for the film to bounce back to better numbers. As the film released on Wednesday, the next day Thursday was a working day. It would be interesting to see how much the film collects on its third day and the entire weekend. READ:\u00a0'Mental Hai Kya' posters irk Indian Psychiatric Society; calls it in poor light, writes to CBFC TARAN ADRASH'S TWEET: Day 2 decline. 2019 releases. \u2606 #Kesari [Thu release] Decline on Day 2: 20.47% \u2606 #GullyBoy [Thu release] Decline on Day 2: 32.47% \u2606 #Kalank [Wed release] Decline on Day 2: 46.99% Note: Day 2 was working day in all three cases. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2019 The period war film, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar has been pushed to the second position on the list of top openers of 2019 and Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy is a close third with Rs 19.41 crore opening collection. While Varun\u2019s highest opener before Kalank was Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale with an earning of Rs 21 crore, Alia had Gully Boy as her highest opener. Alia and Varun had their best opening collection together with their last outing \u2014 Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) which earned Rs 12.25 crore on day one of its releases. Kalank is a dream project of Karan Johar's father Yash Johar. After more than 20 years, the audiences got to see the 90s hit on-screen pair of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt on the 70 mm screen together. In an Instagram post, producer Karan Johar recollected that the film was actually conceptualized by his late father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. However, the filmmaker had called the movie "a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love". Coming to its reviews, people are praising the performances delivered by the star cast. However, many found the story slow, although the music of the film is top notch. Are you planning to watch Kalank? If you have watched it already, what are your views on it?