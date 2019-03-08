Kalank: Alia Bhatt as Roop in Kalank is the epitome of beauty!

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 1:54 PM

Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release on April 19, 2019. Check out Alia's first look here.

Kalank’s poster featuring Alia Bhatt. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Abhishek Varman’s upcoming directorial, Kalank is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of this year. The magnum opus which has been produced by Karan Johar features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. While on Thursday, the makers of Kalank released the posters of the heroes, recently, Alia Bhatt’s first look from the period drama was dropped online.

In the movie, the 25-year-old actress will be seen playing Roop, a girl who is full of life and has a heart of gold. Describing Alia’s character on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, “Free, bound only by love.”

In the poster, one can see Alia’s royal avatar. The diva looks gorgeous in royal makeup and heavy jewellery. Her face is covered by a classy red dupatta with heavy embroidery. Take a look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Tweet:

Earlier this week, Karan took to his social media and shared the first teaser of Kalank which gave fans a glimpse of Alia’s look. Check it out.

Karan Johar’s Instagram Post:

Till now we know that Kalank is set in the ’40s and Varun will be playing Zafar, someone who is ready to flirt with life and danger. Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen as a man who defines nobility, Dev Chaudhry and Sanjay will be essaying the role of Balraj Chaudhry, the most powerful voice of the table and he is formidable.

Sonakshi and Madhuri’s looks and character details are yet to be unveiled. Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 19.

