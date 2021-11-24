Kalakari Fest: Short-film director Rishi Nikam brings together upcoming talent in movie business

Fest Kalakari has received 2500+ international short films and 800+ Indian short films from the United Kingdom, Italy, India, Germany and many more.

While the entire film business is suffering as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact on Hindi films and Bollywood is greater. This is due to Bollywood’s decision to postpone releases despite the fact that theatres have been allowed to reopen from October 2020.

According to an EY 2020 analysis, Hindi films account for 43 percent of overall box office receipts, which is a significant blow to the Indian film industry. The Indian multiplex business, which claims to have incurred losses of Rs 4,800 crore as a result of lockdowns and reduced footfalls, is finally showing signs of life.

With the sector finally opening up, India’s largest film exhibition company, PVR, which owns a theatre circuit of 849 screens in 72 locations, anticipates business to pick up by the end of 2021. Approximately 100 films have been announced for the next four months, including big-ticket Bollywood flicks such as Sooryavanshi, 83, and Jersey.

Similarly, film festivals like Kalakari have also contributed immensely for bringing back the growth in business.

Rishi Nikam

Rishi Nikam, an Indian film director, works on Kalakari film festival which to provide a platform for Indian short film artists including directors, actors and technical people to showcase their talent. Rishi aim is to bring desired focus on well-deserved short films and the talent that is engaged in these films. Rishi says, “Every form of art deserves its due recognition. Unfortunately, short films haven’t got acknowledgment and due respect like their lengthier counterparts. By Kalakari Film Festival we are trying to bring in some change in the scenario.” Rishi with Kalakari has already partnered with some of the popular OTT platforms in this regard and expecting positive outcomes from his efforts very soon.

Kalakari fest highlights humanity, women films and environmental films among audience. Rishi Nikam will present topics and create meaningful discussions about humanity, Women-films and women filmmakers experiences.

The festival also aims to pave the path for award-winning films to be discovered, and for filmmakers to receive the recognition they deserve.