Kajol and Revathy’s Salaam Venky gets a release date; Details inside

The most- awaited collaboration of the year between the biggest powerhouses of the industry KAJOL and REVATHY’s upcoming project – SALAAM VENKY is all set to release in cinemas on the 9th of December 2022. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges.

