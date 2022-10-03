scorecardresearch
Kajol and Revathy’s Salaam Venky gets a release date; Details inside

Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

The most- awaited collaboration of the year between the biggest powerhouses of the industry KAJOL and REVATHY’s upcoming project – SALAAM VENKY is all set to release in cinemas on the 9th of December 2022. Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother’s strength when faced with life’s challenges.

Helmed by Revathy, ‘Salaam Venky’ will have Kajol, Revathy, and an incredible set of talented actors come together to showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances.

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

