Kajal Aggarwal expecting her first child, husband Gautam Kitchlu confirms with an emoji

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu: Amid rife speculations, it has been confirmed that actor Kajal Aggarwal and her entrepreneur husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The confirmation came as Kitchlu posted a picture of Kajal on his Instagram account on January 1, and captioned it with a message saying, “looking forward to 2022”. His caption was coupled with an emoji showing a pregnant lady. With this, several congratulatory comments from friends and fans started flooding in on the Instagram post.

While Kitchlu’s caption coupled with the emoji is the only written confirmation (of sorts) of the expected pregnancy, fans had already started speculating when Kajal shared a picture of her and her husband via Instagram on New Year’s. The picture where Kajal was seen in a green gown, gave an impression of a baby bump. The caption of the picture however, only contained wishes for the New Year, with nothing indicating an impending arrival of a little one.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 30, and Kajal shared an adorable picture of her and Kitchlu on the occasion. The image was captioned, “I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video””, along with “Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU!”

Last year, Kajal’s younger sister Nisha had spoken to IE and had said that she selfishly wished for Kajal and Gautam to have a baby soon as her own son, 3 years old then, would otherwise not be able to get along with their child due to age gap. She had added that the two needed to “hurry up”