Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan sing ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ anthem

Since its launch the campaign has already crossed 2M views on YouTube.

Mankind Pharma’s first of its kind digital campaign ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ launched an anthem on a number of digital media platforms has been viewed millions of times on social media apps like YouTube. The Anthem Voiced by Padma Shri awardees Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan, reinforces the vast spectrum of nation-building and instills a feeling of patriotism. Since its launch the campaign has already crossed 2M views on YouTube. The response received is phenomenal on other social media platforms such as FB, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Mankind Pharma launched the campaign two days back to motivate the citizens of the country to stand against the tide of COVID-19 pandemic. IT has also started a TV campaign covering major news channels from today. Along with this vernacular papers will be publishing posts across print and online media.

The anthem underlines some of the greatest achievements and innovations of the nation in the field of science, technology, health, defense etc. The country is facing a major challenge with covid 19 pandemic and security issues at the border. This anthem will unite us together to promote home grown companies in order to fulfill the dream of making India ‘Atmanirbhar’.

CEO, Mankind Pharma, Rajeev Juneja, said, “It is a moment of pride in launching this anthem. It magnifies Indian civilization and what our country has given to the world since ages. As a home-grown company, we stand strong for ‘Make in India’. The newly launched anthem ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is the vision of our Prime Minister and we completely support it. We would like to urge the people to stay united in this hardship and work towards putting Indian economy on the world map and make our nation ‘Atmanirbhar’ by being vocal for local.”

Anthem singer & composer Kailash Kher, said, “I am honored to be a part of this initiative . The anthem uplifts the mood of the nation and brings a sense of positivity in each one of us. It re-instates the pride of being an Indian.”

Speaking on the occasion, Popular Singer Shankar Mahadevan who has also sung the Anthem in South Indian Languages said, “The ‘Atmanirbhar’ anthem is an ode to our glorious contribution to the world and a reminder that we have the potential to be self-reliant. It has just the right energy and push India needs right now.”

Mankind Pharma, during the initial stage of the pandemic in the country, donated Rs 51 crore to the PM & CM Care Funds. The employees too joined the effort by contributing one day’s salary to the relief fund. Mankind has also donated ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states reporting maximum number of positive cases.

Very recently, Mankind Pharma stood alongside the families of Police officers who were martyred during their fight against Covid. Mankind donated Rs 5 crores to support them. The company gave away Rs 3 lakh to each family of such warriors.