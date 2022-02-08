Kacha Badam: Did BTS really groove to Bhuban Badyakar’s viral Bengali song? Watch video

The song was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar, who is from West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Kacha Badam viral song: The popularity of the Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’ sung by Bhuban Badyakar is not new to anyone. The song has been trending on the internet for a couple of months now and has gained massive popularity not only among teens, millennials but also celebrities. Such is the extent of popularity of the song, that even South Korean boy bands have joined joined the bandwagon. This is however not an original video and only a fan-made mashup, but the song is currently going viral and taking over the internet. Watch the video here.

The song was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar, who is from West Bengal’s Birbhum district. He created this melodic tune to sell groundnuts in exchange for broken things and waste materials. In order to pull more customers, Badyakar used his melodic voice or say musical gift. Impressed by the catchy music, lyrics and apt acumen for business, one of his customers shared the video online. What happened next is available in the public domain.

Actresses Rupali Ganguly, Nyla Usha, Swasika VJ too joined the bandwagon and shared their Kacha Badam moves on social media. Singer Rahul Vaidya RKV also shared a video and wrote, “How could I not do this!”.

The recent one to join the list is a video by Prakashi Tomar dubbed as Shooter Dadi. The video has also prompted a reaction from Bhumi Pednekar too and has garnered 1,338 likes on Instagram.

Badyakar’s popularity is only growing with his recent collaboration with a Haryanvi singer named Amit Dhull to create a Kacha Badam remix with a Haryanvi twist. The video is a mix of some dance steps performed by people on social media. The viral sensation is all set to appear even on a Bengali quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly.