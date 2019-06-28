Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor rejects misogyny talks as the film continues to soar at the box office

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh earned Rs 100 crore.

Amidst allegations of promoting misogyny and still scoring monstrous numbers at the box office, Kabir Singh’s actor Shahid Kapoor said that he remains unaffected by the comments that people make about his movies. Shahid Kapoor added that he considers Kabir Singh as a project that is now complete for him and people saying anything doesn’t affect his peace and he believes in focusing on the bigger picture. Shahid Kapoor shared that in his 15 years of career in Bollywood he has done a variety of films and hence such remarks and comments bother him the least. The actor assured that if the audience has liked it, then people need to see the bigger picture and everything will be fine.

The movie has done remarkable business and tops the list of Box Office collection number in a 6 day run as of now. Kabir Singh released at the box office on Friday, Last week and kept its single day business number above Rs 15 crore every day and has earned Rs 120.81 crore in a six-day run.

In his twitter reaction, movie critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh said that Kabir Singh has got a big thumbs up from its fans and cine-goers. The movies’ one-week business is nothing less than magic. With a business of Rs 13.61 crore on Thursday, the movie’s wave has gripped the nation. Kabir Singh has trended on charts even on weekdays and that makes the movie an eye-opener.

Taran Adarsh also added that Kabir Singh has the potential to easily cross Rs 200 crore mark in two weeks. He said, “Kabir Sing’s is doing business Pan India and getting attention from moviegoers at both Multiplexes and Single Screens, the movie is doing phenomenal business in metros and across all tier 2 and tier 3 cities very nicely.”

In one week business at Box Office the movie collected Rs 20.21 crore, Rs 22.71 crore, Rs 27.91 crore, Rs 17.54 crore, Rs 16.53 crore, Rs 15.91 crore and Rs 13.61 crore on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The movie has done better business than all other biggies of 2019 and left them behind in one week Box Office run. With a total collection of Rs 134.42 in one week, Kabir Singh is ahead of Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamal.

Despite facing criticism for promoting misogyny and dominance against women, the movie business is remarkable. Kabir Singh’s actor Shahid Kapoor in an interview to Bollywood Hungama said that ” “ek-dedh mahine ke liye ye jo comments aate hai, I don’t get affected by them as they are least important. Once people will see it in totality, everything will find its meaning.

Shahid Kapoor added that “At the beginning of career we are very worried about what people would talk about each of your performance but i have been in the industry for more than 15-16 years now and I have done about 30 films. All that matter to me now is putting a body of work behind, which would allow people to see a variety of work. The important thing is the larger picture.

Earlier Shahid Kapoor got a lot of commendation for his role in the movie ‘Haider’ which was based on the issue of Kashmir valley.