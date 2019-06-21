Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor shines with ‘career best performance’ in ‘powerful’ movie

Kabir Singh review: Love stories in Bollywood are nothing new but when the story is of a stubborn alpha rebel in love it certainly catches our attention. Kabir Singh, the long-awaited movie of Shahid Kapoor also featuring Kiara Advani, marked its box office release on Friday and fans can't stop talking about it. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh has done a decent job in remaking his critically acclaimed Telugu movie Arjun Reddy for Bollywood as Kabir Singh. Here are the best critic reactions about the first impression of Kabir Singh: Taran Adarsh, the famous movie critic, and business analyst, in his one-word twitter review mentioned the movie as Powerful. He rated the movie with a 3.5 number out of 5 and said that it is not the typical romantic saga. He further added that the movie is powerful but not the conventional type. He praised Shahid by mentioning his as outstanding and said that his performance in the movie was the best of his career. Taran Adarsh also commended the actress Kiara and the director Sandeep for being lovely and for incredible storytelling respectively. Though, he termed the film's runtime as overstretched which could discourage audience sentiment. #OneWordReview.#KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Rating: ??????\u00bd Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com\/5WiEEQJW2k \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019 In another reaction Sumit Kadel, film trade analyst, critic and influencer said that the movie Kabir Singh is astounding. He rated the movie with a full 5 Numbers. In his tweet, he critiqued the movie as an extraordinary saga of love and heartbreak. Also read :\u00a0Avengers: Endgame to re-release with additional Thanos story to chase Avatar\u2019s record Tagging Shahid Kapoor in his tweet Sumit Kadel said that it was his best film and that the actor delivered a national award-winning performance. He praised the direction of the movie by terming it as brilliant and also commended that screenplay and dialogues. Though his opinion was different on the length of the film and he said that if the movie was trimmed below three hours it would have been incomplete. #KabirSingh is a ASTOUNDING. Extraordinary saga of Love & Heartbreak. @shahidkapoor best film, delivered a national award winning performance. Fantastic screenplay & dialogues. Brilliant direction, @Advani_Kiara looks & act lovely. Rating- ?????????? #KabirSinghReview \u2014 Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 21, 2019 Girish Johar another famous critic in his row of tweets termed the movie as a Must Watch and said the film will be a rage among the youth and ascertained that it will receive a very good starting score at the Box office. Girish Johar found the duration of the movie to be its drawback but added that that film will deliver good numbers. He praised Shahid Kapoor for one of his best performances in acting and said that he as Kabir Singh carried the movie excellently on his shoulder. Girish Johar in another tweet mentioned Kiara Advani to be restrained, subtle, strong and added that the music and background score are fantastic and excellent. Only drawback is duration of film, which, after seeing the original, i am sure was the FINAL CALL of the Director over the Editor. #KabirSingh Overall a MUST WATCH .will be rage amongst youth, good start is a given at BO. FILM DELIVERS ??????????????@shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara ?? \u2014 Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 21, 2019 Kabir Singh based on the reaction of critics and fans seems to be a good movie to watch, keeping in mind its run time. If you are not among the people who can spend three hours inside a cinema hall the movie is certainly not for you but if you like a movie which is a love and heartbreak saga and consists of stubbornness and rebellion for love it is a MUST WATCH.