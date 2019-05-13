Kabir Singh movie trailer release: Watch Shahid Kapoor’s druggie-alcoholic avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next

Kabir Singh trailer released: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's highly-anticipated starrer Kabir Singh is out. The drama shows the 38-year-old actor in the role of a doctor. It is the official Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy that released in 2017. It starred actors Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. The trailer features Shahid in different looks. He is seen as an ultimate rebel, an alcoholic surgeon and also a college boy. His character depicts someone who is on the path of self-destruction, the one who is addicted to smoking, booze and has anger management issues. Last month the teaser of the movie was dropped online. WATCH KABIR SINGH'S TRAILER: At the start of the trailer, Kabir is shown as a violent human being with a disturbing drinking habit. His friends criticize him and question him why he is still in such a circumstance even its been six months to his break-up. In another shot, there is a glimpse of his romantic connection with Preeti (Kiara Advani), a quiet and shy medical student. In a nutshell, the relationship is over and Kabir is left heartbroken. This is the second time when actor Shahid Kapoor is acting in a movie on substance abuse. Earlier in Udta Punjab, he played the role of a drug addict, ROCKSTAR TOMMY SINGH. READ: Kabir Singh teaser out: Shahid Kapoor is killing it with his different shades and intense looks WATCH KABIR SINGH'S TEASER: Kabir Singh is slated for a release on June 21. It is directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original movie, Arjun Reddy. The film is jointly bankrolled by T Series' Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. The movie had gone on floors in October last year. However, the shooting had wrapped up in March 2019. Udta Punjab actor was last seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie had received mixed reviews by movie critics and audiences alike. On the other hand, Kiara was seen in Kalank (special appearance). Alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara would next be seen in Good News. How do you find the trailer, interesting is it?