Kabir Singh is a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film: Vani Tripathi Tikoo, CBFC Board Member

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is facing criticism.

The controversy over Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh seems to be unending. The movie which released this Friday is facing backlash and criticism for the promotion of misogynistic content as the critics blame it for encouraging alpha male’s dominating behaviors against women. The movie has been criticized by many columnists and critics for the same.

The debate over the issue took a new turn when Vani Tripathi Tikoo, a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Board Member and also a former secretary of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), took it to Twitter and called the film “infectious” indirectly. She in her row of tweets said that misogyny is “infectious” and she seriously believes it. Further, she added that she has been noticing the narrative around Kabir Singh for the past few days and agrees to what critics say.

I’m serious about this thought that Misogyny is “Infectious” have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it’s doing well …Well Well! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019



In one of her tweets, Tikoo said “The film is extremely violent and terribly misogynistic. The Telugu movie Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now its remake. Am I surprised it’s doing so well! ”

Someone asked me after my last post what’s wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it’s the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

In another tweet, Tikoo bashed Shahid Kapoor for selecting such a dominating and violent role and setting an example for the people in justification of the social evil of misogyny. She also blamed the movie industry for the objectification of women comparing the traditional portrayal of women in vintage cinema.

It is notable that Kabir Singh has done a business of Rs 88.37 crore in just 4 days run on Box Office and is being speculated to do a lifetime business of more than Rs 200 crore. Kabir Singh is a movie based on the story of a stubborn alpha rebel who is in love and goes down the path of self-destruction and self-pity due to heartbreak. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy and is directed by the same director. Many critics have praised Shahid Kapoor for his acting.

The movie has beaten all the expectations already and has amazed the critics with Box Office Numbers.