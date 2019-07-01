Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid Kapoor’s film keeps soaring, becomes 3rd highest grosser of 2019

Kabir Singh has earned over Rs 150 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: The movie which landed up in controversy is actually breaking records at the box office. Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiaran Advani has officially become the third highest grossing movie of 2019. The movie crossed its Rs 150 crore collection mark this Saturday. Earlier many critics thrashed the movie for promoting misogynistic content. Kabir Singh which is the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy has beaten all expectations. Directed by the Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy as well, the movie has done comparatively better than most big-budget movies of 2019. It is being speculated by analysts that the movie will do a business of Rs 250 crore and could cross the magical Rs 300 crore mark if it keeps its momentum going at the box office.

Movie critic, business analyst and social media influencer, Taran Adarsh in his tweet said that the movie has continued dominating the Box Office and shown solid gains on second Saturday and Sunday despite India versus England ICC Cricket World Cup match. According to him, “Kabir Singh will reach the Rs 200 crore mark soon and will chase a big total. The movie has already done a remarkable business on Rs 175 crore in just 10 days and no doubt it will get bigger numbers.” Kabir Singh has done a business of Rs 181.57 crore as of now.

Earlier he mentioned that Kabir Singh is expected to cross Rs 175 crore mark on Sunday at the box office and has already surpassed the lifetime business of two big budget films of 2019.

#KabirSingh continues its dominance… Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]… Inches closer to ? 200 cr… Chasing a big total… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ? 181.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

The movie has already crossed the lifetime business of Kesari and Total Dhamal on Saturday and has been trending better than one of the remarkable blockbuster ‘Padmavat’ in its week 2 at the box office. Adding to its last week collection of Rs 146.63 crore on Friday the movie added Rs 17.10 crore this Saturday and Rs 17.84 crore on Sunday.

Notably, the movie earned Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend and earned Rs 20.21 crore on its first-day run. The movie has done good business in metros and is not lagging in tier-2 and tier-3 cities despite new releases at the box office. It is quite clear by the numbers that Kabir Singh is getting at the box office collection meter that the criticism has no effect on the movie’s business and the fan seems to like it.