Kabir Singh box office: Shahid Kapoor-starrer overtakes URI, collects Rs 250 crore

Kabir Singh Box Office: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh is not ready to slow down at the Box Office even after 22 days of Box Office business despite tough obstacles like ICC Cricket World Cup and criticism in reviews. The movie did a business of Rs 252.14 crore on the 22nd day of its Box Office run and crossed the Rs 250 crore mark after Friday’s collection. Kabir Singh was criticised for promoting dominance against women and was thrashed by many critics for having misogynistic contents. Speculations were being made by experts that the movie will surely earn Rs 250 crore and can boost its business to Rs 300 crore after the benchmarking number that was scored by Kabir Singh in its first week at Box Office.

Beating all the criticism and topping on all expectations the movie on the 19th day of its business had collected a total of Rs 243.17 crore and made it to the top 10 list of all-time highest-grossing Bollywood movies after crossing the lifetime earning of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri and emerged as the highest grosser of 2019 too. Kabir Singh despite being a non-holiday release has continuously performed better on expectations and had set numerous benchmarks in Box Office Business. Notably, the movie earned Rs 100 crore in just 5 days of Box Office run and Rs 200 crore in 13 days of its business. The movie has emerged as the highest grosser of 2019 and an all-time Blockbuster.

The prominent Movie critic, Business analyst and Influencer, Taran Adarsh in a tweet on Friday wrote that “Kabir Singh is excellent in week 3. Box office Business of the movie was affected slightly by the cricket matches still it will cruise past Rs 250 crore after its fourth Friday run.”

Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday and wrote, “Kabir Singh stays strong, despite Super 30 making a dent in business specifically multiplexes. On the first day of its fourth week Kabir Singh earned Rs 2.54 crore on Friday and achieved the Rs 250 crore Mark . The total earning of the movie after Friday run was Rs 252.14 crore in its business in India.

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

The feat achieved by Kabir Singh despite such criticism is remarkable and gives a lesson that no matter what, if you perform good on expectations of movie-lovers and audience and deliver quality content in terms of directions, story, cinematography, screenplay and music nothing can hamper your business and performance in the cinema world.