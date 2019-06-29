Kabir Singh Box Office collection: Shahid Kapoor’s movie shatters new records, crosses another milestone 

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has done extremely well on expectations.

Continuing its business spree at the box office for the seventh day in a row, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh showed its potential to cross the Rs 250 crore mark. The movie released last Friday at the box office has faced criticism for misogynistic content and has been thrashed by critics all over India.

Despite such reactions from critics the movie has turned out to be the second highest grosser on a second Friday run at the box office in India. The movie which is the debut for Sandeep Vanga as a director in Bollywood has done extremely well on expectations. It outcasted all the criticism by minting money in higher than expected numbers from the past seven days. The movie has earned more than Rs 12 crore each day in its one-week business at the box office.

According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh continued to weave magic at the box office. Even as new movies have come as business competitors, Kabir Singh’s business has refused to slow down.

Earlier the movie collected Rs 50 crore in 3 days, Rs 100 crore in 5 days and will possibly cross Rs 150 crore on its day 9 run. It has collected Rs 146.63 crore in a one-week business at the box office and has amazed the experts and analysts.

Taran Adarsh considers the movie as “ All Time Blockbuster” and said that it is so far the best trending movie of 2019. The movie critic and biz analyst added that it is difficult to guess or estimate the lifetime box office collection of Kabir Singh it is doing remarkable business all over the country.”

Notably, the movie, by doing a Rs 12.21 crore business on its second Friday run, Kabir Singh created a milestone and become second highest grosser of second Friday business. It has scored a higher number.

The second Friday businesses of other big budget movies released in 2019 so far are almost a quarter to this movie except for Uri that earned Rs 7.66 crore on its second Friday at the box office.

Other movies like Total Dhamal, Kesari, Bharat, Badla, etc., earned around Rs 4-5 crore on their second Friday business.

The business performance of Kabir Singh has made the experts say that it is earning as much as Rs 250 crore and might touch the divine Rs 300 crore at Box office.