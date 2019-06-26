Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer storms past Rs 100 crore in just 5 days

Kabir Singh is already attracting repeat audience

Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Despite facing hurdles like scathing reviews by critics, releasing on a non-holiday, facing ompetition from none other that ICC cricket World Cup, ‘A’ certification from CBFC, generic ticket pricing and being termed as a copy-cat of the Telugu movie, Kabir Singh has created a storm at the box office and has crossed a Rs 100 crore mark in just five days. Also to mention Kabir Singh released only on approximately 3,100 screens and was not an event film and yet is performing better than most of such movies.

The movie reached the feat of Rs 100 crore on its 5th day run itself which indicates its ability to do good business further. The movie is expected to cross the magical mark of Rs 200 crore mark.

#KabirSingh is a Boxoffice Blockbuster… Like #Uri, the overwhelming success of #KabirSingh has left the industry shocked and stunned… All calculations have gone for a toss… My opinion on Bollywood Hungama: https://t.co/N6xZchVUh9 pic.twitter.com/sDwMVWGIj7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The day-wise trending of Kabir Singh is superb and I foresee an uninterrupted run for the next few weeks, despite the constant flow of new films. The movie has done really well in Tier-2 and tier-3 cities and has proved the claims of it being a film only for an urban audience.”

The Movie has done a remarkable business of Rs 104.90 crore in a 5 day run at Box Office. The movie collected Rs 16.53 crore on Tuesday adding to its outstanding run at the box office with Rs 20.21 crore, Rs 22.71 crore, Rs 27.91 crore, Rs 17.54 crore on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

#KabirSingh cruises past ? ?? cr… Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century… Extraordinary trending on weekdays… Eyes ? 130 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ? 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

The fifth day earning of Kabir Singh was higher than its day 1 business at several places. The movie is already attracting repeat audience which is very rare in today’s time and only production like Marvel Studios expects it to happen. Movie experts said that the youth is the main driver of the movie’s business as it has embraced the film and might help it to achieve much more.

Taran Adarsh in his blog mentioned that Kabir Singh has the capacity to overtake URI’s Lifetime Box Office collection of Rs 245 crore and emerge as the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019 if it sees a similar several weeks run like URI, which is quite possible considering its five-day business.

The movie took 5 days and 3,123 screen release to reach Rs 100 crore mark and has done better than most big budget film like Bharat which released on 4,700 screens and took 4 days, it also was an event release, Kesari released on 3,600 screen and took 7 days, Gully Boy released on 3,350 screens and took 8 days and Total Dhamal released on 3,700 screens and took 9 days to reach Rs 100 crore mark.

#KabirSingh versus the biggies… Days taken to reach ? ?? cr… 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]…

?? #Bharat: Day 4 [4700]

?? #KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123]

?? #Kesari: Day 7 [3600]

?? #GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350]

?? #TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700]

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Much like Vijay Deverakonda, who got a massive hit in ARJUN REDDY and multiplied his fan following subsequently, Shahid Kapoor has consolidated and cemented his status after KABIR SINGH. Agreed, the actor had won immense praise for his work in the past, but the Blockbuster run of KABIR SINGH is a turning point, a breakthrough in his career.

Notably, both the movies, URI and Kabir Singh have been directed by debutant directors Aditya Dhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga respectively and their business shows a new trend in Bollywood. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani plays an important role in the movie.