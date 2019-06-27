Kabir Singh box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor-starrer is unstoppable even on weekdays

Kabir Singh has refused to slow down at Box Office in-fact on weekdays.

Kabir Singh box office report: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh is totally on a business spree at the Box Office as the movie continues to earn number on Day 6. The movie on Wednesday did a business of Rs 15.91 crore boosting its total to Rs 120.81 Crore. Kabir Singh has been praised by fans but has landed up in a lot of criticism. The movie has been bashed by intellectuals and critics for being misogynistic and for promoting violence against Women.

Kabir Singh has already done a business of Rs 20.21 crore on its Box Office opening and had no difficulty entering the Rs 100 crore club. The movie earned as much as Rs 70.83 crore during its Box office weekend run and continues to keep the daily business above Rs 15 crore with an earning of Rs 17.54 on Monday, Rs 16.53 on Tuesday and Rs 15.91 crore on Wednesday. It is being speculated by movie experts that Kabir Singh will make it par Rs 200 crore easily by next week and will set a milestone with a possible business of Rs 300 crore for other movies of 2019.

Movie critic and biz analyst, Taran Adarsh in a tweet said that Kabir Singh is displaying String legs at the box office and has refused to slow down in-fact on weekdays. The movie has impacted the business of all other movies adversely. Along with that, he termed that movie as Blockbuster. He added that Kabir Singh is a monstrous hit and is having a dream run at Box office. Kabir Singh’s 6-day box office business has surpassed the business of this year’s big budget movies like Kesari which earned Rs 105.86 crore in 8 Days, Gully Boy which earned Rs 100.30 Crore in 8 Days and Total Dhamal which earned Rs 94.55 crores in 7 days.

#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO… Refuses to slow down on weekdays… Has eclipsed the biz of all films… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ? 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Taking a dig at Kabir Singh’s long run hours, the stand-up comedian and YouTube personality, Atul Khatri tweeted that, “After watching Kabir Singh you will switch from Allopathy to Homeopathy.”

Kabir Singh had a lot of hurdles but just like the actor, the movie is unstoppable at Box office. Kabir Singh faced a lot of obstacles like scathing critic reviews, a non-holiday releasing, released during cricket mega event ICC cricket World Cup, ‘A’ certification from CBFC, generic ticket pricing and tagged with remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy and despite all this the movie’s business talks about the quality of its direction, good story-telling technique, Music, and acting parameters.