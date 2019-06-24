Kabir Singh Box Office Collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer shines despite bad reviews and ‘misogyny’ allegations

Kabir Singh Weekend Box Office Collection: Despite criticism for promoting misogynistic content, Kabir Singh the remake of south Indian blockbuster Arjun Reddy which released at Box Office on Friday is doing good business. The movie has been actively criticized by intellectuals since its release for promoting misogyny as it is themed on a man who is dominating and is a stubborn alpha rebel in love. But according to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is doing great business and is boosting its run at the box office. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie is doing extremely well and is mainly being liked in the metro cities and also in Tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The critic said that it has gripped the Box Office weekend across the nation. Taran Adarsh has rated the movie at 3.5 stars out of 5. Also Read:\u00a0Saregama Carvaan 2.0 comes with Wi-Fi so you can listen to podcasts too The movie has emerged as Shahid Kapoor's highest grosser as a lead actor in the third day itself. Padmavat still remains his highest-grossing movie as of now. Kabir Singh has done a business of 20.21 crores on Friday, 22.71 crores on Saturday and 27.91 crores on Sunday. The total Box office collection of Kabir Singh is estimated at around 71 crores. #KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO. Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation. Emerges Shahid Kapoor\u2019s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]. Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ? 70.83 cr. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019 Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also said that the movie Kabir Singh has surpassed the opening weekend business of Total Dhamal which had an opening weekend business of 62.40 crores across 3700 screens nationally. Kabir Singh was released on 3,123 screens across India and has emerged as the biggest non-holiday opener of 2019. This a remarkable achievement for the movie's business and it's cast and crew. The movie performed well over the weekend at Box Office despite an ICC Cricket World Cup match of India, which is also a good sign for scoring numbers at the box office. Earlier the movie landed in a lot of criticism as was thrashed by newspapers and critics for being misogynistic and promoting dominance against women. The movie Box Office collection outran all the negatives by a wide margin and proved all the speculations wrong.