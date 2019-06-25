Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer creates BO storm, nearing Rs 100 crore mark

Kabir Singh has been facing a lot of negative criticism

Kabir Singh BO Collection: Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh made a whopping Rs 17.5 crore on a Monday meeting remarkable feet in terms of movie-business. The movie which is facing a highly negative criticism for promoting dominance against women and for misogynistic content is turning out be among the year’s best performers. The movie had already collected Rs 71 crores on Box Office this weekend and continuing its box office collection spree with a remarkable number on Monday. The movie collected another Rs 17.5 on Monday which is a working day. Generally, movies’ growth slows by large margins on weekdays.

Taran Adarsh, movie critic, and trade analyst in a tweet hashtagged the movie and said that it is sensational. He added that a collection of Rs 17.5 crore on Monday is a remarkable achievement as even the biggest grocers of box office don’t collect that much money on a Sunday. According to his analysis, the movie eyes towards Rs 200 crores and may challenge the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019 Uri: The Surgical Strike.

#KabirSingh is sensational… ? 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don’t collect that on a Sun… Eyes ? 200 cr… May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ? 88.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019



Kabir Singh did a business of Rs 20.21 crore, Rs 22.71 crore, Rs 27.91 crore, and Rs 17.54 crore on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively in India. The movie’s total business as of Monday amounted to Rs 88.37 crore. The movie earned Rs 71 crore during weekends despite an ICC Cricket Worldcup match of India on Sunday.

Adding to his tweets Taran Adarsh said that Kabir Singh is rewriting the business rules and that it did a remarkable business on Monday. He predicted that the movie will hit Rs 100 crore box office collection on its 5th-day run. The Movie Kabir Singh is already trending better than all the big films released this year and has a far better business than Bharat, Kesari, Total Dhamal, and Gully Boy. The way Kabir Singh is being liked and appreciated by cinema-goers pan India is remarkable said Taran Adarsh.

The movie has been facing a lot of negative criticism since its release and is blamed for promoting misogynistic. Critics also said that the movie promotes the dominance of Male on females and gives a wrong message to our youth.

Despite the backlash and beating from critics, fans seem to like the movie and have appreciated the work of actor Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie has beaten all the business expectations already.