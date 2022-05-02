Salman Khan’s Bhaigiri! Allows Shehnaaz Gill to quote any fee for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Superstar Salman Khan has once again demonstrated exactly why he is the ‘bhai’ of Bollywood. Reports suggest Salman has allowed Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her debut in Bollywood with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the opportunity to quote her own fee.

The former Bigg Boss contestant has been close to Salman following her stint on the show, where the superstar serves as host. The reports suggest Salman approached her for the film and, due to his fondness towards Shehnaaz, even allowed her to charge any amount she wanted.

Shehnaaz’s innocence has appealed to Salman since her stint in Bigg Boss — especially the way she dealt with the passing of her partner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz recently appeared in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

The reports suggest Shehnaaz will be paired opposite Aayush Sharma as a vulnerable girl-next-door in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Salman. Aayush and Zaheer Iqbal are set to play Salman’s brothers. Raghav Juyal is also said to have joined the cast. The film which also features Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Some reports suggest the film is expected to release on December 30, three days after Salman’s 57th birthday, while others peg the release date early next year.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a family drama being directed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji. This will be Salman’s seventh collaboration with Nadiadwala after Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, and Kick.

Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 — the third instalment of the Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai franchise — opposite Katrina Kaif. He will also appear in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather. He will also appear in Kick 2 and is expected to feature in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan.