Kaala Movie Review: Treat for Rajinikanth fans; there is a surprise package too

Shrugging off all the troubles in its path, Rajinikanth starrer Kaala finally managed to hit the theatres. The movie has already created so much buzz that it will manage to create a wave at the box office with predictions hinting that the movie will hit the Rs 30 crore mark on the opening day. However, before you book your tickets for the Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala check out the review for the movie.

For starters, every Rajinikanth fan will be delighted to see Thalaivar in a unique role. Rajinikanth shines as Kaala. The superstar is perfectly suited for the ‘Mass Avatar’ role. Rajinikanth as Kaala nails the mannerisms, dialogue delivery and action in the movie. Indeed, Kaala is a treat for Thalaivar fans says popular movie critic and trade analyst, Ramesh Bala.

Bala also mentioned the effort put in by director Pa Ranjith. He wrote that the director stayed true to his conviction and has written powerful characters in the movie Kaala. In fact, Bala writes that the director has presented Thalaivar in a better Avatar than Kabali. The movie will satisfy both fans and family audience.

Other than Superstar Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar also shines in the movie. The scenes where Rajinikanth stands face to face with Nana Patekar will simply put chills down your spine. Bala writes, “Thalaivar ‘s confrontation scenes with NanaPatekar are ‘Theri’. Nana Patekar is a great asset to the movie.. After a long time, a powerful villain character in a Superstar movie.”

The movie also sees Huma Qureshi in one of the main lead characters. And Kaala’s surprise package has to be her, as her author-backed role, Qureshi performed admirably. Especially her scenes with Thalaivar are so pleasant to watch. Others such as P. Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Dhiliban, Manikandan and Anjali Patil make sure their presence is felt in Rajinikanth starrer. The music by Santhosh Narayanan and BGM compliment the tonality of the movie.

#Kaala [3.25/5] : A fight between oppressed vs Land mafia in #Mumbai 's #Dharavi #Thalaivar shines as #Kaala Vintage #Superstar is rocking in Mass Avatar.. His mannerisms, dialogue delivery and action ???????? Treat for #Thalaivar fans.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2018

#Kaala [3.25/5] : #Thalaivar 's confrontation scenes with #NanaPatekar are Theri.. #NanaPatekar is a great asset to the movie.. After a long time, a powerful villain character in a #Superstar movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2018

#Kaala [3.25/5] : The movie 's surprise package is @humasqureshi In an author backed role, she has performed admirably.. Her scenes with #Thalaivar are so pleasant to watch.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2018

#Kaala [3.25/5] : Dir @beemji has stayed true to his conviction.. Has written powerful characters.. Has presented #Thalaivar in a better Avatar than #Kabali The movie will satisfy both fans and family audience.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2018

Kaala is expected to rake in as much as Rs 30 crore on its opening day. And the Rajinikanth starrer has now become the first Indian movie to be released in Saudia Arabia.